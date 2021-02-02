Inspiration – Boring and irrelevant

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church.

Over the years I have asked people who were at one time church members/attenders why they don’t go to church anymore.



The two answers I often get are: church is boring, and church is irrelevant.



Over the years I have seen many churches try and come up with some way to get people to come back. From putting in coffee bars, to having big stages, lots of lights and video screens, but no pulpit [but you have to have guitars and drums], the pastor dressing in casual attire, the sanctuary set up like a movie theatre. All to try and make church more fun and exciting and relevant.



But it hasn’t worked!



In spite of all the efforts to come up with an absorbing and relevant worship service, we’ve seen many denominations loose thousands of members.



I think that the biggest single reason why church has become boring and irrelevant to a lot of people is a problem of theology, or the doctrine of God.



Take Peter’s experience on the Mount of Transfiguration. And after six days Jesus took with Him Peter and James, and John His brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. And He was transfigured before them, and His face shone like the sun, and His clothes became white as light.



And behold, there appeared to them Moses and Elijah, talking with him. [Matthew 17:1-4]



The very glory of God overwhelmed the disciples who were there. What did Peter do? Did he look at his watch? Was he bored? Did he say, “This is irrelevant to my day-to-day living”?



Or did he say, “Lord, let us make booths and stay here?”



Peter’s response was the response of a worshiper. He didn’t care if Jesus spoke for more than 20 minutes. He wanted to bask in the glory of God and be in His presence for as long as possible.



But let’s face it, we don’t often or ever witness a transfiguration. Our eyes have not seen physically the glory of God as Peter, James, and John saw it on the Mount of Transfiguration.



We might not always have a mood and spirit of worship 24 hours a day. Our problem is in our theology, our understanding of the God we are to worship.



Would anyone say that God Himself is boring? How could we know anything about the character of God, and still yawn and consider God dull and uninteresting?



Who would dare say that if the Biblical God exists He would be irrelevant? What can be more relevant than the pursuit of the knowledge of God, and the desire to grow in the love and understanding of our Great God.



Soli Deo Gloria!