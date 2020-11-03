Inspiration – ‘Defining Social Justice’

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

It seems we hear a lot of talk about social justice these days.



What is social justice anyway? I decided to dig a little deeper because what the western world calls something is not always correct.



During my research I came across a video, Defining Social Justice by Dr. Voddie Baucham. After watching it I thought I really can’t add to what he says. He hits the nail on the head so to speak.



Dr. Baucham had this to say about Friedrich Hayek, Nobel laureate on social justice.



“I have come to feel strongly that the greatest service I can still render to my fellow men would be that I could make the speakers and writers among them thoroughly ashamed ever again to employ the term social justice.”



Why would Voddie use this quote?



Well, he goes on to quote Inigo Montoya, who is not a Nobel laureate.



“You keep on using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.”



Hopefully, I have drawn your interest. I thought most people have access to the Internet so why not share the video. Just type this address into your Web browser, I think you will be amazed: www.youtube.comwatchv=YFNOP2IqwoY&ab_channel=SovereignNations or on YouTube search for ‘Voddie Baucham Social Justice’.