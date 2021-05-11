Inspiration – Fighting discontent in your life

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As despair, discouragement, despondency, and depression grows in our life we can become discontent or dissatisfied with our life.



Michelle D. Craig has stated, “The world often uses a feeling of discontent as an excuse for self-absorption, for turning our thoughts inward and backward and dwelling individually on who I am, who I am not, and what I want.”



There are many examples of discontent for ourselves, I would like to highlight two.



First, comparing ourselves to others. We are faced with endless opportunities to compare ourselves to others each day. Often these comparisons develop into feelings of personal inadequacy and discouragement and it can become quite difficult to stop.



Here are a few suggestions to help stop this debilitating practise:

Prayerfully seek the Lord’s help. We are never alone, He is always ready to hear and answer our prayers. Keep a gratitude journal. Take a few minutes each day and write down the gifts, talents and opportunities that you’ve been given and you will truly see your worth to God. Limit your time on social media; it can be a way to connect with others, but it is a breeding ground for comparing ourselves to others. Do not expect to be perfect. All the Lord wants us to do is strive to be the best possible version of ourselves.

Second, example of discontent for ourselves is feeling discouraged by our mortal weakness:



Limitations and inadequacies are not sins and do not keep us from being worthy of God’s love. Between work, responsibilities at home, contributing to our communities, and all the things that we need to do to take care of ourselves, life can be very demanding. At times we may feel like there’s too much, I am just not good enough, I keep struggling with the same things and just can’t seem to get it right.



When we feel like no one can possibly understand what we’re going through, we need to remember that no one suffered as much as our Saviour Jesus Christ, He knows how you feel.



As much as it might be hard to believe, He truly suffered individually and specifically for each one of us. What He asks of us is that we allow Him into our lives, repent of our sins, love others as we love ourselves, and have faith in Him.



Put the Lord to the test. Come unto Him, Let Him show you your weakness. Do what is required, and humble yourself before Him, and have faith in Him, and allow Him to make your weakness your strength.