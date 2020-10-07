Inspiration – Finding peace in difficult times

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The year 2020 has been a year of challenges. Often, we may wonder how we can weather the storms that come at us.



Russell M. Nelson has provided these words of counsel and comfort:



“How can we endure such trials? The Lord has told us that ‘if ye are prepared ye shall not fear’.[1]



“Of course, we can store our own reserves of food, water, and savings. But equally crucial is our need to fill our personal spiritual storehouses with faith, truth, and testimony.



“Our ultimate quest in life is to prepare to meet our Maker. We do this by striving daily to become more like our Saviour, Jesus Christ.[2]



“And we do that as we repent daily and receive His cleansing, healing, and strengthening power. Then we can feel enduring peace and joy, even during turbulent times. This is exactly why the Lord has implored us to stand in holy places and ‘be not moved.’”



If you would like to receive more counsel such as this to fill your personal storehouse and help you withstand these turbulent times, we invite you to participate in the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints this weekend.



Speakers are scheduled Saturday and Sunday and can be seen or listened to online at churchofjesuschrist.org.