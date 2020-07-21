Inspiration – From darkness to light

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

“I am the resurrection and the life, those who believe in Me, [Jesus] though they die will live, everyone who believes in Me will never die.” [John 11:25-26]



This statement is the whole truth about the life of faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ.



The Bible, for those who are seeking to find salvation and a better way to live, will guide and direct with gentle love all those who seek peace and love, these are God’s faithful promises.



Those who despise the Word, bring destruction on themselves, but those who respect the Commandments will be rewarded. [Proverbs 13:13]



Most of us have wandered away from the good teachings of mom and dad and finally end up thinking, “Is this all there is to life?” So maybe through this period of rest or self isolation we should take time to reflect on what is happening in our lives.



Just think of the wedding car leaving on the honeymoon, tin cans dragging along behind the car on strings as they bounce all over the road making an awful racket. Or would you prefer to be one of the cans dragged along behind the car, or would you prefer to be in the back seat of the car as the bride or groom?



God, through the fellowship of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, wants to make you His Bride and keep you permanently at the wedding banquet table which is His Mass every Sunday or daily if you like.



Consider the following parable Jesus told us:



“The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a king who gave a wedding banquet for his son. He sent his slaves to call those who had been invited to the wedding banquet but they would not come.” [Matthew 22:1-3]



“Again He sent other slaves saying, ‘Tell those who have been invited: Look I have prepared my dinner, my oxen and my fat calves have been slaughtered, and everything is ready; come the banquet.’” [Matthew 22:4]



“But they made light of it and went away, one to his farm, another to his business, while the rest seized his slaves, mistreated them, and killed them. The king was enraged. He sent his troops, destroyed those murderers and burned their city.” [Matthew 22:5-7]



“Then he sent slaves, the wedding feast is ready, those invited were not worthy. Go therefore into the main streets and invite everyone you find to the wedding banquet. Those slaves went out and gathered all whom they found, both good and bad; so the wedding feast was filled with guests.” [Matthew 22:8-10]



“But when the king came to see the guests, he noticed a man there who was not wearing a wedding robe, and he said to him, ‘Friend, how did you get in without a wedding robe?’” [Matthew 22:11-12]



“Then the king said to his attendants, ‘Bind him hand and foot, and throw him into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” [Matthew 22:13]



“For many are called but few are chosen.” [Matthew 22:14)



We have seen some cities and towns burned, others flooded, and now the coronavirus plague. Do we really want to see the outer darkness and gnashing of teeth?



“Here, I think is the time to use John the Baptist’s words, “Repent and believe the good news for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” [Matthews 3:2]



Or the consequence of other prophets such as Jeremiah, who says, “Thus says the Lord of hosts. The God of Israel: I am going to bring such disasters upon this place that the ears of everyone who hears of it will tingle.” [Jeremiah 19:3]



The invitation still stands.



“Come out of her my people,” [Revelation 18:4]



Come out of the darkness into the kingdom of heaven’s light, which lights the way of which Mother Mary has spoken daily to us these last 39 years, from the kingdom of heaven. From darkness to light is a choice!



God Bless!