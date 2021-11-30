Inspiration – If foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?

Retired Pastor

Pat Duffin.

Our country, our society, our heritage was built on strong foundations. The fathers of our nation believed in God, the Bible, the Judeo-Christian ethic. They were not perfect by any means. But, they naturally founded this nation on Biblical truth, justice and high moral and social standards because that was the spirit of the people, hence the nature of society.

As a nation, we have prided ourselves to be a ‘just society’ where we had confidence that evil doers would be lawfully tried, and if found guilty, would be lawfully punished. Innocent people would be protected and allowed to live unmolested, free and in peace.

However, the last 40 years or more have catastrophically witnessed an erosion and crumbling of our foundations. Marxism has infiltrated our higher institutions of education, law and governance. Right has become evil and evil has become good. Up is down, down is up, political correctness is law, and ‘woke-ism’ cancels sense, while nonsense prevails over common sense.

In large numbers, our young people are adrift in a sea of secular humanism, moral relativism and utilitarian ethics where the ends justify the means. Without vision, having no sense of direction and paralyzed by dependency on the ‘nanny-state,’ our godly heritage has been forsaken and forgotten. “My civic responsibility and social duty” has been usurped by the defiant clamour for “My rights. My needs. My wants.”

Lawlessness has become pervasive. Our leaders enforce the laws they prefer and ignore those with which they disagree. Contempt for the law is coupled with self-aggrandizement. Selfishness is energized by an undue regard for personal privilege, power, and prestige against service, accountability, and sacrifice.

It that’s our leadership, is it any wonder our youth subscribe to a similar, nihilistic view? Is it any wonder that we all are slipping into a cesspool of self-interest over community, order, and neighbourliness?

There was a time when common people could be expected to deal honestly and justly with their peers. Social discourse used to be tempered with civility and humanity rather than partisan rage. Now, scarcely is heard a civil word anymore as we tear one-another down instead of building each other up.

The results are all around us. Where a well-trained conscience used to be our guide; where we once had brakes on our impulses, now it is ‘anything goes; if it feels good do it! first take care of ‘numero-uno;” everyman for himself.” We have thrown off all self-regulating restraint.

Scripture describes it this way:

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy. Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good. Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” [2 Timothy 3:1-5]

The spirit of antichrist [1 John 4:3] is abroad in the world, wandering Canadian streets and our corridors of power. If it were possible for our founding fathers to return for a brief visit, they would not recognize this nation as the same one which they birthed. These are the days when the Bible prophesied.

“Evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse.” [2 Timothy 3:13]

There will be distress amongst the nations with perplexity. Perilous and evil times shall come [2 Timothy 3:1-7 and Romans 1:18-32], when men will “exchange the truth of God for a lie.”

All decency and morals are being systematically removed. If “the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” [Psalm 11:3]

I am grateful to report that there is a positive answer to the question, “What can the righteous do?” The answer is found in Ephesians 6:12-13.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities and power, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in heavenly places. Therefore, take up the whole armour of God…”

Only a Holy Spirit revival will do. We are in a spiritual war, and our weapons are spiritual. Our call of duty for each one of us individually and collectively as the church to put off the padded pew and cushioned seats and get on the front-line of the battle.

Not everyone will understand or agree with this message. But the spiritually alive will recognize the times and season. The spiritual professors of Christ will understand and respond.

People in the congregation wake up! Intercessors arise!