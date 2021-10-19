Inspiration – Just how great is this Divine Mercy?

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister.

We have all heard at one time or another how Jesus’ shedding His blood on the cross and dying for the forgiveness of our sins is what saves us. But have we really reflected on this beautiful eternal life saving gift?

You may be at a stage in your life asking what is this life all about?

Or you have discovered you have a life-ending disease or just maybe you have arrived to a ripe old age and know that all there is left is to await the inevitable – death.

Do not give up, there is help. His name is Jesus. He is waiting to greet you at death’s door or even before. This is the free gift of our passage into eternal life.

“Every knee shall bow to Me, every tongue shall confess, that Jesus Christ is Lord.” [Isaiah 45:23, Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:10-11]

Does this sound harsh or unforgiving? Just the opposite. It is Divine Mercy at work.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]

If you still think this is harsh, consider the alternative in the next two verses: “He that believe on Him is not judged: He that believeth not has been judged already because he has not believed in the only begotten Son of God.” [John 3:17-18]

If you’re reading this, then know someone has been praying for you. Who, you might say? Well, maybe a family member, but if not, then know for sure, your Heavenly Mother, Mary, has prayed for you.

Just as she interceded on behalf of the wedding couple at the feast at Cana, she has interceded on your behalf before the Father. [John 2:1-11]

When dying on the cross, Jesus spoke to John and Mary, His mother.

“Woman, behold your Son” Jesus said to Mary. [John 19:26]

“Behold thy mother. From that time on this disciple took her into his own home,” Jesus said to John. [John 19:27]

We, too, should consider taking her into our home and soul along with the Holy Spirit, her spouse for they became one at the conception of Jesus. [Luke 1:26-33]

Jesus used the word ‘woman’ instead of mother because He knew then she was replacing Eve, as mother of all mankind. Just as He used the word “woman what have I to do with you, My time has not yet come” at the wedding feast at Cana, when she requested His first public miracle, turning the water into wine. [John 2:3-4]

There He may have thought it was another temptation from the devil, just as Eve had tempted Adam. However, His obedience to His mother at this point, makes Him realize this is the equivalent of the Holy Spirit speaking to Him and this begins His public ministry. [John Paul II’s reflections on John 2:1-11]

This is how great this Divine Mercy is. Not only did Jesus heal us by His stripes [whipping] but He also washes away our sins with His own blood flowing from His Divine, merciful heart. [1 Peter 2:24, John 19:34 and 37]

Then from the cross He also makes mother Mary the primary intercessor and mother for John and His brother disciples, which includes all of us. Just as she intercedes for the wedding guests at Cana who run out of wine, she is to intercede for all off us.

Pope John Paul II told us on the cross Jesus is already considering his stiff neck and prideful people and so transforms His mother Mary, to mother of all mankind to supply our needs for intercession.

When we consider all mother Mary’s appearances since Guadeloupe in 1531, Lourdes in 1858, Fatima 1917, and Rwanda in the 1980s, all trying to prevent a war or major catastrophe, then the daily appearances in Medjugorje during the past 34 years, pleading for us to pray. We then begin to realize just how important an assignment this is for mother Mary, for us, and the world.

At no other time in history has there been so many heavenly appearances.

“Our God is a God who saves” and “From the sovereign Lord comes escape from death.” [Psalm 68:20]

Yes, how fathomless is God the Father’s Divine Mercy.