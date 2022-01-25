Inspiration – ‘Living in the moment’ should not be sole focus

Pastor

Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie

Church of the

Nazarene.

Live in the moment, not the past or the future, as the past will weigh you down and the future will interfere with the moment.

Yet, how can we “live in the moment” without realizing the impact of the past upon the moment we call now?

Again, how can we “live in the moment” without the realization that what we do in the moment affects the future?

To focus on the moment to the exclusion of the past and the future may seem like the ideal way to deal with the challenges that we face in the now. To set our minds, to block out all distractions, and just seek out the resources of our mind and body – to embrace whatever will be, with a positive attitude, to offset a negative experience is at best a betrayal of all that God has gifted you with.

You and I are indeed a product of our past with all its positive or negative influences or experiences. We are a product of our past with all the decisions we have made in all the areas of life. Our decisions as to how we will respond in the classroom to instruction; our choices beyond high school; our participation level in community sports or groups; how we respond to criticism or praise; peer pressure; bullying or deciding who we are and what we are worth – our levels of self-esteem.

Yet the experiences of our past are foundations upon which we build our now as we use those experiences to help us determine how we will respond in the now. Will we determine to destroy and rebuild the foundation upon which our now stands or will we seek out a new way, perhaps a better way to handle the challenges of the moment – the now?

If we solely focus on the moment or the now without a thought for the future, we are deceiving ourselves as the decisions made in the moment impact the now of the future as our decisions in the moment become part of the past that will influence the future moment.

This idea of trying to separate the moment from the past or the future is a valiant effort to help people deal with the challenges of life and is quickly becoming a socially acceptable avenue by which to deal with grief, pain, and loss.

However, the premise is that we have all the resources within us and that if we channel those resources then we can overcome anything that we are facing in the moment. The problem is that to employ this method is to exclude any help from God.

In our pride, arrogance, and desire to be accountable to only ourselves, society is increasingly finding new ways to teach us to rely upon ourselves and exclude God. To “live in the moment” and ignore any implications our current decisions will have on the future. Yet to blame God if the decisions that we make “in the moment” without consulting God turn out to be poor decisions.

The Bible is filled with verses that reassure a frightened and anxious creation that God has not forgotten you.

“I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. . .” [Psalm 121]

“Above all, be strong and very courageous. Be careful to observe all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right or to the left, so that you may prosper wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. For then you will prosper and succeed in all you do. Have I not commanded you to be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” [Joshua 1:7-9]

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” [Philippians 4:6-7]

The Bible reminds us to hide the Word that God has given us in our hearts. We can only hide the Word in our heart or use the Word hidden in our hearts effectively if we are in a restored relationship with God. Otherwise, to store God’s Word in our heart is like having an AED machine in your house and not being able to use it when the need arises.

It is not church attendance or being better than your neighbour or even being a good person. Life is all about being prepared for “living in the moment” with Jesus. Knowing that you are not alone, and that life will not crush you because Jesus is there to carry you through the challenges of life.

“Living in the moment” with Jesus is exactly what we need when we face grief, crisis, or loss. He makes sense of it all while all men can do is give empty platitudes or false sympathy. Jesus wants to help you through all the challenges you face in life, but you must seek to restore the relationship that sin has broken by asking for God’s grace and forgiveness and inviting him into your life