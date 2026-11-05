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Inspiration – Making a decison for Christ

by | Nov 5, 2026 | Inspiration

There is a concept that is taught in many churches that is called “making a decision for Christ”. It is a concept that teaches one has to decide themselves to become Christians and invite Christ to come into their hearts. This is a very convincing concept. Lutherans do not teach or accept this concept as scriptural; and I have been asked why. The following is my answer.

It is not my intention to give offense to anyone; but only to explain why. Now, if you are deciding to become a Christian would you not be a volunteer Christian? There are a number of words used in the New Testament that are descriptive of Christians and the conversion process. As you read the following words ask yourself, “Do any of these words suggest we are volunteers as Christians?”

So; I see appointed, anointed, redeemed, ransomed, given, chosen, called, predestined, and elect, words that describe Christians. None of these words indicate that Christians are volunteers. Rather, they all seem to indicate that becoming a Christian is something God is in control of.

I would like to examine the word ‘chosen’ further. Who chooses?

“. . . But for the sake of the elect, whom He has chosen, He has shortened them.” (Mark 13: 20)

“You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit . . .” (John 15: 16)

So, obviously, God does the choosing!

Now Lutherans teach while we cannot choose to be a Christians we can choose to not be a Christian. Some wonder how that is possible. So, imagine you and your friends decide to play softball one day. Two good players, Tom and Sally, are chosen as captains, and they take turns choosing their team members. Sally chooses you. Can you say, “I chose to be on Sally’s team?” No, Sally chose you. Can you decide not to be on Sally’s team? Maybe Sally always loses so you decide to go home and not be on her team.

So, yes, you can decide not to be on her team. In the same way the Bible teaches we do not choose to be Christians, but we can choose to reject God’s call to us and decide not to be Christians.

The next logical question is how does God chose? The Bible does not give a direct answer but offers clues.

“All things have been committed to me by my Father. No one knows who the Son is except the Father, and no one knows who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.” (Luke 10: 22)

“For just as the Father raises the dead and gives them life, even so the Son gives life to whom He is pleased to give it.” (John 5: 21)

“I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion. It does not, therefore, depend on man’s desire or effort, but on God’s mercy.” (Romans 9: 15-16)

How does God chose? The best answer we can give is, “Sovereign grace.” Remember grace is God’s undeserved love or favour toward us.

Then notice in the last verse – Romans 9:15 your desire is not a factor! It said, “It does not, therefore, depend on man’s desire or effort.”

Next let’s consider the word ‘called’. Christians are repeatedly referred to as called in the Bible. Pastors are also called. Do pastors say they decided to become pastors? What would you think of a pastor who claimed, “I decided to be a pastor!”

No, Lutherans believe God calls men to be pastors.

“No one takes this honour upon himself; he must be called by God, just as Aaron was.” (Hebrews 5: 4a)

In the same way Christians are called by God and do not decide to become Christians.

The Bible teaches that without the intervention of God in a person’s life he is hopelessly alienated from God and cannot turn to Him. The following texts indicate God has to be at work in a person’s life before they can come to God.

“He (Jesus) went on to say, ‘This is why I told you that no one can come to me unless the Father has enabled him.’” (John 6: 65)

“One of those listening was a woman named Lydia, a dealer in purple cloth from the city of Thyatira, who was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to respond to Paul’s message.” (Acts 16:14)

So, God first works in a person to enable them to be saved. The Bible teaches God works in a person’s life through the Gospel. However, the Gospel cannot be understood unless God works in a person’s heart first.

“For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God.” (1 Corinthians 1: 18)

“The man without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, for they are foolishness to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.” (1 Corinthians 2: 14)

So once again, God is at work in the unsaved person’s life in order for him to be able to understand the message of the Gospel and be saved.

Does the Bible specifically address decision for Christ? I think so.

“Yet to all who received Him, to those who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God – children born not of natural descent, nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” (John 1: 12,13)

Nor of human decision makes that pretty clear!

In conclusion I have not had to say much myself. The Bible speaks quite clearly on this topic and it is clear we do not choose God, He chooses us. What we can see from these many texts is that the Bible teaches that anything we do as Christians is a

response to what Christ has or is doing in our lives.

Next column I will speak to some of the responses I have received when I tell people the above.

Blessings!

Rev. Terry Goerz,
Redeemer Lutheran Church.

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