Inspiration – Personal guidance

Dan Cooper,

President,

High Prairie

Branch,

Jesus Christ of

Latter-day Saints

We live in a glorious age!

Never before in the history of the world have individuals lived with so many possibilities and freedom.

Through modern technology we are presented options and given free time as never before. Being pulled in so many directions can quickly cause us to wonder what paths we should be taking, what choices we should consider, where our priorities should lie.

Fortunately, we are not left solely to our own devices. God has promised us He will guide our paths if we trust Him enough to listen and obey.

Matthew taught, “Ask and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”

James further clarified, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and unbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”

Christ’s apostles were trying to help us understand we each have a direct line to our Father in heaven: prayer. Through prayer and quiet meditation, answers come to our simplest and most complex questions. We are children of a Heavenly Father who love us and He is waiting to speak to our hearts and our minds in order to help us make correct decisions and return to live with Him again.

President Russell M. Nelson counsels us to find a quiet place we can regularly go, humble ourselves, and pour our hearts to our Father in heaven.

“Pray in the name of Jesus Christ about your concerns, your fears, your weaknesses. . .yes, the very longings of your heart. And then listen! Write the thoughts that come to your mind. Record your feelings and follow through with actions you are prompted to take,” he says.

The recipe is simple: pray, ponder, record and do! Heaven really is only a prayer away. God is waiting to guide you. He will send answers no matter who you are because He loves you. We are not left alone in this world.

He Himself has said, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Taking the time to pray and meditate can truly change your life.