Inspiration – Soldier or milksop?

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church.

I think it’s an incontrovertible fact that the typical evangelical church in this generation has become weak and womanly.



Churchgoers demand their preachers be soft and dainty, especially when they are dealing with hard-edged truths. If you don’t sufficiently tone down every sentence text or hard-to-receive doctrine in the Bible, you can bet the tone police will write you up for that infraction before you can get from the pulpit to the front door.



All the rough edges of every truth have to be carefully sanded smooth and painted in pastel tones. We’ve traded up to cushy seats instead of hard bench pews and we expect our preachers to fashion their message accordingly. None of this ‘sinners in the hands of an angry God’ stuff.



Instead, today’s evangelicals favour feminine themes.



“Let’s talk about our emotional hurts. Our personal relationships. Our felt needs. We’re hurting people.”



And the church has begun to look weak and effeminate, frightened, sissified, like a bunch of fops and milksops.



And we’re supposed to be soldiers. We are told relentlessly that we have to be “always agreeable no matter what,” you know? Seeker sensitive. Gender neutral. Effervescent. Transparent. Sentimental. And delicate in everything we say and do. Those sound like rules for figure skaters, not warriors.” Phil Johnson [Pastor]



Things seemed promising…the elk were playing one game…then they would change.



I’d adapt to that change, then they would flip the script again.



I spent an entire week in the backcountry trying every method I could think of: going high, going low, going back up higher, calling, staying silent, raking trees, waiting for hours at an ambush point. I tried it all! But, that’s hunting, right?



We never know what’s coming next, and just when we feel like we get life dialled in, the script flips and we have to figure things out all over again.



That’s one of the main reasons I’m a relentless advocate for guys to get out into the wild and hunt. It’s not just the adventure, adrenaline, I believe people should get out there and hunt because it only serves to strengthen us for everyday life. You get beat down on a week-long backcountry hunt. Physically, mentally, emotionally. There are parts of it that are nothing more than grind, pure and simple.



But, when you go through that and you muster the mental fortitude to keep on going – even when everything in your soul wants to bail off the mountain, jump in the truck, and grab a burger at the nearest town, that’s where men are made.



When you struggle for a week in the field and find the toughness to stick it out, the level of grit you have available for your everyday life increases.



I have always preached that hunting makes us better husbands, fathers, and men, and this is exactly why.



I don’t know where your life is at right now, but I’m betting it’s not 100 per cent back to normal. Let me just offer two quick pieces of encouragement:

You are capable of far more than you think. Our brains limit us more than we know, and if you’ll just keep grinding, you’ll come out on the other side. You probably have someone in your life struggling even more than you are. Who do you know that could benefit from a couple days in the wilderness? Reach out, throw together some of your extra gear, and get them out there with you. Even a quick overnight scouting trip could do wonders to reset your buddy’s mental state, so help him out! – Eric Voris [Pastor]

Let me offer this, if any man would like to get out into the bush and enjoy sitting around a campfire for the night or just the day get a hold of me and let’s talk, hunting or…