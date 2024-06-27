Inspiration – The Good Shepherd Cares! He will lead us home!

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The people in Jesus’ day had heard a lot from spiritual leaders. For generations, their people had heard a lot.

Long ago, there had been Moses and the prophets. They had been faithful, caring voices, had recorded God’s loving words in the sacred Scriptures.

But in more recent years – actually for four centuries by Jesus’ day – the prophets had been silent. And those who were to teach and interpret those Scriptures faithfully had become less than faithful. The Pharisees and the chief priests, mostly Sadducees, had become self-serving shepherds, protecting their places of honour and caring little for the people.

When Jesus came along, His voice was different. It was the voice of someone who cared – really, truly, lovingly cared.

“They will listen to My voice!” Jesus said.

How would they know? Because it was not just words, but it was demonstrated and backed up through Jesus’ many actions, healings, driving out demons, etc., – which did speak louder than words alone.

In John 10, Jesus claims He is the “Good Shepherd”. The shepherd’s job was not easy. It was tiring and hazardous. In the context of Jesus’ statement, the point of contrast is to those bad shepherds, like the Pharisees and Sadducees, what Jesus calls the “hired hand”. That person is distinguished by his lack of concern and commitment to the sheep. When danger comes, he flees. He looks out for his own self-preservation and his own self-interest. The good shepherd owns the sheep, so he has a commitment to them.

Unlike those other shepherds, Jesus cares for His sheep. He does what is necessary to protect them.

The feature Jesus most highlights as He describes the good shepherd is that He “lays down His life for the sheep”.

Ordinarily, shepherds protect sheep, but they do not die for their sheep. Jesus, the Good Shepherd, cares so much that He is willing to come between his flock and danger. When trouble comes, the hired hand won’t take any risk. He disappears. But Jesus is willing to die for his sheep!

In Jesus’ description, the key word is “for” and it reflects his commitment to die “for” the sheep in obedience to God’s will. The Good Shepherd has a profound commitment to the ones He loves. He gave, He surrendered, for his Bride.

This is an important point. Jesus was not a victim of human conspiracies: “No one takes (My life) from me, but I lay it down of my own accord.” (John 10: 18a)

Jesus gave Himself to die, but He also took back His life in resurrection.

“I lay down My life that I may take it up again”. (John 10 17b)

The resurrection was just as much in God’s plan as was Jesus’ sacrificial death.

In John 10, what John shows through Jesus’ words, and what stands out, is the presence and care of this Shepherd, one unlike all others. It is His willingness to lay down His life for His sheep. The sheep have come to trust their Shepherd because of what they know through His actions for them, on their behalf. In all of His interaction with people, Jesus never closes his heart.

As He has come among us and is now among us through his Spirit, He cares. In the same beautiful and profound way that the Son and the Father know each other, our Shepherd knows us and our needs – what is truly important to you, and to me. As we tune into His voice, we can know we are listening to someone who cares.

As he was for David in Psalm 23, the Lord becomes “my shepherd” too. He can be trusted to lead, guide, renew, and restore our lives and spirits.

And even when we are faced with the enemy of death, we are assured of His presence with us. His good words and actions are a comfort.

And He will, as He promised, be with us all the days of our life. His goal is to lead us home. Your Shepherd goes with you today and with you into this week and with you always! He cares!

Blessings!