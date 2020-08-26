Inspiration – The name of the game is perseverance

Dan Cooper, President,

High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over the past few weeks I have been intrigued with an increasingly used term – COVID Response Fatigue.



Briefly, it is the term used to describe a decrease in interest or effort in response to the current global pandemic.



Human nature being what it is, there should be no surprise that the general population has approached this crisis in much the same way we approach any new challenge or opportunity. We start out strong, learning everything we can and vowing to do our part. Over time, we become tired. Disinterested. Annoyed with the whole thing. Fatigue sets in, and, for many, it’s just too difficult to carry on. We want it to just end already. We wish it had never happened. We wonder if it’s really a “thing” we need to even worry about. Maybe if we ignore it, it will just go away.



Response fatigue is not specific only to this global pandemic. I would suggest we are at risk of suffering Life Response Fatigue. This fatigue goes up and down, usually in relation to the number or severity of the challenges we are facing in our life.



Think of the general response to the pandemic so far – disbelief, uncertainty, panic, stress, confusion, sorrow, anger. These are the same responses we have when faced with trials – and life is full of trials!



When discussing response fatigue, the “experts” encourage us to put things into perspective. When we realize the solution to the immediate concern will not be a few uncomfortable days, but months, or more likely years, we are better able to pace ourselves and our emotional reaction. Therefore, the cure for response fatigue of any kind is perseverance.



In a spiritual sense, we might refer to perseverance by several other terms – continuing in the faith, integrity, standing fast, pressing forward or enduring to the end.



Angela Duckworth, a PhD professor of psychology, wrote a book entitled “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance.” She details the results of years of studying what sets those who are successful apart from those who are not. In the end, she states, it all comes down to grit – the ability to never give up.



We can probably all think of people we know, maybe even ourselves, who have all the talent and opportunity in the world, but lack the ability to persevere. These people fail to achieve what they desire. Some may even refer to their lack of ambition as waste.



On the other hand, we can all think of people who have managed to achieve great things despite what might be viewed as unfortunate and difficult circumstances. The key to their success, more often than not, is the ability to persevere.



Challenges and perseverance are part of Heavenly Father’s plan. Richard J. Maynes tells us, “Our loving Heavenly Father has designed our earthly existence so we can individually learn to qualify for eternal life in His presence.”



In light of that statement, our earth life suddenly takes on a whole new meaning. It is not random. It is not something to hurriedly survive. This time has been designed for us each individually. No two experiences can or ever will be exactly alike, but each experience will be what we need – including our many challenges. What might you be learning from yours?



A key to persevering in this life is to listen to God’s Spirit and be willing to adapt. The COVID pandemic has highlighted our need to be adaptable and follow the Spirit.



Jeffrey R. Holland recently said challenges present a “precious opportunity” to demonstrate faith. “The Spirit is not blocked by a virus or by national boundaries or by medical forecasts. There are gifts from heaven that are not limited by trouble in the land or illness in the air.”



These gifts include praying with the faith that God will answer. This doesn’t mean each trial will be immediately removed – but He will help us through them. He loves each of us and wants to guide us home again.



With faith and the ability to adapt and follow God’s will, we can be successful and persevere through any of life’s challenges. We can “run with patience the race which is set before us” [Hebrews 12:1] and win the prize – eternal life with God.



