Inspiration – What Christ’s resurrection means for you

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.

After Jesus’ resurrection when Jesus appeared to the disciples, He demonstrated to all it was really Him. He really did rise bodily from the dead.

Remember Thomas putting his hand in the wounds? Recall Jesus eating breakfast with the disciples on the shore? It really was Jesus! He really did come back to life with a human body!

Because this was startling and bewildering news, the disciples likely didn’t realize right away the huge implication this would have on their lives. They just knew that this makes life really different. But later they would come to realize that this startling new reality unleashed a life-changing dynamic that would affect all of our lives.

Ponder this for your life: Jesus’ resurrection means all of your sin is forgiven. His resurrection proved that His death was sufficient to pay for all of your sin.

Jesus’ resurrection means He has been victorious over death, and that you, too, will rise from the dead, as Paul declared, “Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.” (1 Corinthians 15: 20)

Jesus’ resurrection means everything about your life right now has changed. It is new. You have a certain hope based on a new reality that even death cannot disappoint. Every day right now is lived with the certainty that “my Redeemer lives” and because of that “my soul is rescued”, my sin is covered, my shame is taken away, my pain is healed in His name, my burdens are lifted and I know that my Lord has conquered the grave. My Redeemer lives!

When I think of this new resurrection reality as revealed to the apostles, it makes me think of faithful Christians at funerals. The mourners gather at the church, viewing their deceased loved one’s body for the final time. The pain of death and the emotions of grief weigh heavy. Those closest to the person have made many preparations in only a few days. It has been a stressful time.

After the casket is closed and they come into the sanctuary, their minds are on the one they lost, how life must go on without their dear departed friend. But then, they hear a funeral message. It begins with words like those of Paul: “We were buried therefore with Him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we, too, might walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6:4)

He continues with this positive assurance.

“But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Saviour from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables Him to bring everything under His control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like His glorious body.” (Philippians 3: 20, 21)

It continues with songs that declare our future is assured also with a resurrected human body. As the preacher proclaims the promises of Christ’s resurrection in his funeral sermon, the mourners begin to adjust to the new, amazing reality of death being defeated – for their loved one who died in the faith and for them!

Therefore, the new life that comes from the resurrection of Christ means that we, as Christians, approach everything, funerals included, in a new way. We no longer need to think in terms of avoiding the reality of death or pushing thoughts of Judgment Day out of our minds. Jesus did rise from the dead, just as He said! His resurrection promises us new life, eternal life with God! We, therefore, can get used to a new way of thinking, because Christ changed everything when he rose from the dead!

Blessings!