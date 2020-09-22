Inspiration – What is truth?

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

Philip Ryken in, his book Discovering God in the Stories from the Bible, has this to say about truth. I found this article to be very good and in fact used part of it in a recent sermon.



The postmodern age has lost its confidence in truth. There are no facts, only feelings; no truths, only interpretations. If you want, you may even make up your own truth. There is only one thing you are not allowed to do, and that is claim that you have the only truth.



A generation ago people objected to Christianity by saying it wasn’t true. Now people object to it for having the audacity even to claim to be true. If Christianity is true at all, people say, it is only relatively true.



There is a striking example of postmodern attitudes about religious truth on the campus of Vanderbilt University. In 1993, Vanderbilt built a shrine to religious relativism called the All Faith Chapel. It is designed to be used by Jews, Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and whatever other religious groups happen to be on campus.



The same thing has happened in America’s federal prisons. The prison chapel is decorated with a cross, a menorah, a star and crescent, and other religious symbols.



Consider what these chapels say about truth. They say that truth is relative, that no religion is any more true than any other.



But that is really a way of saying that every religion is false. Christians believe there is only one God who exists in three persons.



Hindus worship several hundred thousand deities.



Buddhists do not believe in a personal God at all.



Which religion is right? The religions of the world hold contradictory views on the nature and being of God. If one claims that they are all right, then by the same reasoning they are all wrong, and faith in God becomes just another personal preference.



Jesus Christ refuses to share worship space with any other deity. He is not merely one part of the truth. When it comes to having a relationship with God, Jesus is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. God has given one and only one Saviour to the world.



“God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life”. [John 3:16]



The only way to gain eternal life is to believe in Jesus Christ.



“Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son”. [John 3:18]



Christians have always taught and believed that Jesus Christ is the unique Saviour of the world. This is part of what the Reformers meant when they spoke of salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.



During the Zurich Disputations of 1523, the Swiss Reformer Ulrich Zwingli [1484–1531] said, “The summary of the Gospel is that our Lord Jesus Christ, the true Son of God, has revealed the will of his heavenly Father to us, and with his innocence has redeemed us from death, and has reconciled us with God. Therefore, Christ is the only way to salvation for all those who have been, are, and will be.”



Jesus is the only true way to God. Every other way is false.



Jesus said He is the truth, is He correct? If he is, we have to think things through and make a decision one way or the other. There is no sitting on the fence. Choose today for yourself and remember the decision you make is forever.