Inspiration – Who are you trying to kid?

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

As children, when we were caught red handed, many of us would still deny any involvement in wrongdoing.



By the way, the origin of the phrase “red handed” is of Scottish origin meaning a murderer caught with the blood of his victim still on his hands.



As children we would keep on denying the truth until we realized that we were caught. Then we would move on to plan B – Accuse or Blame it on someone else. “It was not my fault. Johnny or Susie did it and is blaming it on me. It was never my idea, in fact, I was there but just watched and did not participate.”



However, the truth would eventually come out and we would receive some form of punishment.



Some people would say that the times have changed.



I would agree with that.



Forms of punishment both in families and the legal system have changed.



However, the heart of man has not.



One of the consequences of our choice to sin is something called – Total Depravity- the inability to save ourselves apart from the grace of God.



Our thoughts and actions change from God centred relationship to a Me centred relationship.



Instead of worshipping God with a pureness and Holy reverence, we turn to a works-oriented lifestyle to force God to accept us because of our good deeds or Altruistic lifestyle.



We attempt to force God to accept us by living out the “Golden Rule”.



Quite often, these same people will curse using God`s name; ridicule the Church; persecute God’s people; live a life that is outwardly good but inwardly or secretly corrupt.



Relying upon an occasional appearance at a church service or confessional yet having no will or desire for inward transformation because of their belief that their altruistic lifestyle will satisfy God.



Then there are others who are so “self focused” that they live a life that blatantly denies God at all.



Quite often, the belief is that if I deny the existence of God then I will not be held to account for how my life is lived.



Newsflash – Denial of God does not let us off the hook for our life decisions.



Everyone – Christian or not will be held accountable for his/her life decisions.



However, for the Christian we have the grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ to allow us to be seen as justified before God. The penalty that we deserve for our sin and rebellion against God was paid by Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary.



In Canada, you are free to believe in whatever religion or philosophy that you want to follow.



Here are a few things to consider: How is your current faith helping you cope with CO-VID?



What does your current faith say about life after death?



What does your current faith say about the remedy for sin?



Is forgiveness and restoration possible in your faith?



How does your faith say to deal with those who disagree with your faith?



Does your faith allow you to have a strong relationship with God – a relationship without fear or uncertainty of the future based upon love and total acceptance.



A faith that desires the best for you.



While we were yet enemies of God, Jesus Christ died for your sins that you might live eternally.



You can say that there is no God.



You claim godhood or the potential of Deity; or choose a multitude of other ways to live out your life and pretend that all is well.



That is your choice to make.



Who are we trying to kid?



The Bible says in Galatians 6:7-8: “7 Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.



8 Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.”



As children when we were caught it was a punishment that lasted for a short time but when we appear before God – the reward or punishment will last for an eternity.



What will your life say?