Inspiration – Who are you working for?’

Pastor

Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie

Church of the

Nazarene.

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart as working for the Lord, not for men. . .it is the Lord Christ that you are serving.” [Colossians 3:23,24]

There are two types of people in our society – those who work for themselves and those who work for the Lord. Regardless of the job or the action, the inner motivation of the individual will reveal the heart of the source of the effort.

Who are you working for? Are you working for the Town, the County, the Province, the federal government, Alberta Health Services, private industry, or a family business? The title of the employer really does not matter, the way you fulfill your responsibilities does.

Our media is filled with stories often condemning the decisions made by our politicians at all levels. The problem is not the decisions but how they come about making those decisions. Is the source of the effort to glorify themselves or are the decisions actually prayed over and decisions made to glorify God?

Is the reasoning behind the decision to make your political party happy and keep your seat in power or is it to honour God by listening to Him?

When we work for a company like Alberta Health Services, Allied Health or Covenant Health Authority, do we get so caught up in the monetary rewards of the position or the internal politics that we forget the reason that God gave us the opportunity to serve in this capacity?

Do we play favourites to play the game well or do we remind the oath all healthcare professionals take to treat everyone equally?

When we feel the need to protest about an injustice, do we protest in a way that glorifies God or do we just join in the crowd and support the efforts of human effort?

A faith lived out publicly in every aspect of one’s life brings glory to God. Yet a faith that is only lived out publicly during Sunday services or church-related events brings glory only to the individual for God desires 24/7/365.

In everything you do, working [whatever job it may be]; socializing [wherever that may be and whomever you are with]; protesting [on Facebook, in person or other sources of media], is God really getting the glory?

Jesus said, “But I tell you: love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you that you may be sons of your Father in heaven.” [Matthew 5:44,45]

The world would adopt the adage that precedes this response from Jesus:

“You have heard it said, ‘Love your neighbour’ and hate your enemy.” [Matthew 5:43]

The world would have you do what is profitable for yourself as opposed to what brings glory to God.

It is easier to curse those who persecute you or threaten your freedoms: this is the way that the world answers when frustrated. However, a Christian is called to a different standard and a different response.

If we, as Christians, intend to take the words of Jesus seriously to be “salt and light” in this world then we must hear the voice of God above all the other voices and allow our actions to reflect God’s response thereby giving God the glory publicly. If we do not, then as it says in I Corinthians 13:1-3, we are clanging cymbal and nothing we do means anything to God. Instead of bringing glory to God, we lose our credibility in the community that our salvation is real.

Each life God made is precious and needs to know and understand the lengths to which God really went to restore the relationship that our sin has broken. Let the truth be told, that we are saved by grace through faith and not our own works lest any man should boast. [Ephesians 2:8,9]

Is everything you do truly motivated by a desire to bring glory to God or are you living for yourself and what you can get out of life?