Inter.Sect attendance increases 50% from 2022

A variety of music and art was featured at the third annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival held at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds from Aug. 17-20. “We had about 750 people at the festival,” says event organizer Levi Quartly, of High Prairie, and founder of Dropoganda Productions. About 500 attended last year. Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets and village, family and children’s activities and camping were all part of the festival. An indoor stage inside Edmo Peyre Building was added to accommodate wet and inclement weather. Quartly says more local people attended and more day passes were sold than in previous years. He plans to return in 2024 for the fourth annual festival.

A variety of music and art was featured at the third annual Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival held at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds Aug. 17-20. Above, women danced at the The Booster Stage including, left-right, Trina Tigeris, of Spruce Grove, Cora Kreskoski, of St. Paul, Natalie Halsey, of St. Paul, and Lauren Bittner, of St. Paul.