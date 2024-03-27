Interested in food handling safety? Here is a course for you!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re a fan of cooking, looking to have a future as a chef, or interested in learning about safe food preparation, Smoky River Adult Learning is putting on a Food Handler’s Safety Certificate Course to meet your needs.

Smoky River Adult Learning Administration coordinator Leslie Carbone says the course will be held on April 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the M.D. of Smoky River building in Falher.

“Providing adequate food safety training to everyone who handles food is essential to protecting people from food poisoning, allergic reactions, and other health risks that could occur from eating contaminated food,” says Carbone.

“Everyone 13 years older and up is encouraged to take the course to ensure the proper and safe practices of handling, storing, cooking, and serving foods are met,” she adds.

The course will teach participants about food safety regulations, things to know about food safety, a closer look at microorganisms, food and facilities design, personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing, storing food and pest management, preparing to cook, handing dishes and serving food, maintaining proper food temperatures, and food allergies.

Once earned, the certification is valid for five years.

At least one person in care and control of food in a facility that serves to the public must have the certification, according to the Alberta Food Regulations.

The course is a mandatory requirement for butcher shops, bakeries, bars and lounges, cafeterias, caterers, some convenience stores, mobile food trucks, restaurants, social care facilities and work camps, to name a few.

Cost to attend the course is $85 per learner, and interested parties must be pre-registered. Course fees are non-refundable.

If you would like to find out more about food safety training, please visit ahs.ca/ephed.

To register for the course, phone Smoky Riverr Adult Learning at (780) 837-3013. Space is limited.