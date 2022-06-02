Interested in history

Smith, Alta. author Sheila Willis, left, was at the High Prairie Museum April 29 to promote her new book: Alberta History, Lesser Slave Lake Region, Volume 1. The book contains news reviews from 1880-96. She sold and autographed her book, and chatted with visitors. The book is on sale at the museum. Left-right are Willis, Noela Vandermeulen, Kim Nichols and Clint Nichols.

