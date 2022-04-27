Invasive Special workshop April 28

The ongoing battle against invasive species will continue at a workshop at the Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie April 28.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosts Aquatic and Terrestrial Plants and Animals. Learn about the invasive species threatening Lesser Slave Lake, agriculture, and biodiversity in the region, along with provincial and municipal monitoring and management.

Presentations will be from provincial aquatic invasive species specialist Nicole Kimmel, M.D. of Greenview ag fieldman Sheila Kaus [former Big Lakes County ag fieldman], and more. A boat inspection demonstration to find invasives will also occur.

The workshop is geared toward municipal staff, agricultural producers, campground owners/operators, marina/harbour operators, lakefront property owners, acreage owners, stewardship groups, as well as oil, gas and forestry operators, or anyone with an interest in invasive species.

Free registration is required by calling [780] 523-9800. More information on the workshop will also be provided at the same number.