Invasive species group denied funding

A total of $1,000 was set aside in the M.D. of Smoky River Agriculture Service Board budget to give grants to organizations, but the Alberta Invasive Species Council [AISC] will not be included.

Instead, council decided at its Feb. 9 meeting to save the money for other organizations after receiving a request from the organization Dec. 13.

Ag fieldman Shayne Steen brought forward the request, noting the organization combats weeds, land pests and aquatic pests.

“They do a lot of work in the province,” said Steffen.

“It’s up to council if you want to contribute to that organization. We do use it.”

There is no charge of use the organization’s services whether the M.D. contributes or not.

AISC offered sponsorship levels of $1,000 for bronze, $2,000 for silver and $5,000 for gold for council’s consideration and special recognition depending on sponsorship.