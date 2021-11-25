Invitation extended to join conversation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta Health Services [AHS] and the Lesser Slave Lake Health Advisory Council [HAC] invite area residents to attend a virtual community conversation about patient- and family-centred care.

The Zoom session is Monday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

The session provides residents with an opportunity to: learn about the core concepts of patient- and family-centred care, AHS programs and initiatives in AHS North Zone; hear stories of how AHS is working to redefine the relationships in healthcare by placing an emphasis on collaborating with patients and families to improve experiences in all healthcare settings.

To register, visit Eventbrite registration or email [email protected] with the subject line ‘Lesser Slave’ and you will be sent the registration link.

If you have difficulties registering, please call [1-877] 275-8830.