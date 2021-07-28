Invitation to join Project Ambassador encouraged

The photo chosen for the card’s front came courtesy of Meghan Payne, executive director of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Project Ambassador is in full swing!



The project, headed by Brian Gilroy and supported by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce and its president, Barry Sharkawi, involves the printing of 1,000 business-size cards that promote High Prairie. One side of the card is a picturesque beach scene, the other flips over to see a small map with directions from Edmonton.



“I wanted to promote tourism and staycations,” says Gilroy.



He adds there are several other reasons for the cards.



“We want to put High Prairie on the map,” he says. “Not High Level or High River.”



Which, as locals know all too well, are sometimes confused with High Prairie.



Another important goal is to distribute the cards to help promote recruitment of needed medical personnel and other professionals to the area, and promote investment and economic growth.



Project Ambassador came about after Gilroy was hospitalized. While in care, he handed out Town of High Prairie business cards to medical personnel and encouraged them to visit High Prairie.



“I was able to pump up the town,” he says.



Then the idea came to also print cards with an attractive scene and details on how to get to High Prairie. The photo chosen for the cards was provided courtesy of Meghan Payne, executive director of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council.



Gilroy encourages citizens of the town and Big Lakes County to pick up cards at participating businesses and hand them out during medical visits and/or other visits outside the area.



“When finished, just hand them a card and encourage them to come and experience a staycation with their family,” says Gilroy.



There is no cost to pick up the cards, Gilroy just encourages everyone to be an ambassador for the region. He is confident once people come to visit, the residents of the region can “sell” visitors on what a great place this is to work and live.



“Professionals can be introduced to our new hospital, then there’s a better chance of postings being filled,” Gilroy hopes.



At press time, cards can be picked up at no charge at A&W, Amiro’s Steak House, Big Lakes County, Fresh Inspirations, Glamour and Gear, Medicine Bottle, Medicine Shoppe, R/X Drug Mart by the Royal Bank, and Town of High Prairie.