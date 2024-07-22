Is any progress being made?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A well-received community crime meeting was held in High Prairie May 29 and the councillor who chaired proceedings wants an update.

Donna Deynaka asked council at its July 9 meeting to consider inviting the High Prairie RCMP to the “next meeting” to provide an update on the issues and concerns presented by the public at the Crime and Policing Open House.

Council agreed but the letter will read to attend a meeting when they are available.

Ways to combat crime and the reasons so much crime is occurring in the South Peace region were the topics of debate at a town hall style meeting. It was generally agreed by most attending the meeting that the drug trade was fueling crime in the region, with better effort needed to combat the problem.

Sgt. Jason Barber of the High Prairie RCMP attended and said police want to work with the community.

“It’s important to make calls,” he said, adding the more calls reported the easier it is to have more officers placed at the detachment.

He added efforts are being made to form a Rural Crime Watch in Big Lakes County, in addition to the newly-formed Citizens on Patrol in High Prairie.

RCMP shared statistics that crime has decreased, but many in the audience did not believe.

“Personally, I don’t think that’s a reflection of what’s going on,” said Deynaka.

“If people don’t call, they don’t get reflected in the numbers.”

Barber stressed statistics reflect reported files and if people do not call in criminal activity, the statistics will reflect so.