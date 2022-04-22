Is something ‘foul’ arising at McLennan?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There is someone in McLennan wanting to raise chickens!

Councillor Luc Dubrule informed council of the request at its April 11 meeting during reports and asked what the guidelines were regarding the matter.

Dubrule heard a bylaw is needed to permit the birds, which council does not have. The question of enforcement of the bylaw also arose, specifically, who would enforce it.

Until council receives a request, the matter will not be considered. It was not disclosed if the resident wanted to raise chickens for meat, eggs or both.

Last year, High Prairie town council went through an extensive process in developing bylaws to permit chickens and bees.

During the highly public process, strong feelings were expressed by residents regarding town council to tread carefully on its bylaw.