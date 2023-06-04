Issues ‘discovered’ during Sports Palace repairs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The cost to put a new ice pad and boards in the Sports Palace just got a bit more expensive.

Council approved an extra $100,000 for the project at its May 23 meeting. Council was left with little choice: either fund the extra money or not have the arena open next winter.

The entire $100,000 may not be needed, however.

Work on the $1,217,708 project began April 17 by Bry Sand. Problems began when the concrete pad was torn up.

“Because there are issues that are being discovered as the ground material is excavated underneath the concrete slab,” reads a report to council from Recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins.

The first problem emerged after it was discovered that building cross ties were installed at varying elevations, many which are interfering with current construction. Cost is estimated at $6,988 pus GST.

The second problem estimated at $24,150 plus GST, involves the removal of the old block and grade beam foundation that serves to support both the bleachers and the arena dasher board, reads the report.

“The new dasher boards are designed to sit directly on the refrigerated slab,” writes Rollins.

“Consequently, to keep the width of the arena the same while installing the dashers on the refrigerated slab, the grade beam must be removed, and the block supports modified to suit. This will provide user groups with the same width arena and will not require any bleacher modifications.”

The issues discovered so far should not impact the planned opening this fall.

Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan says the issues found during the installation of the new pad could not be foreseen because the original drawings of the Sports Palace are not available.