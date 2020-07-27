It happens!

July 26, at about 4:30 p.m., an accident occurred at the High Prairie Royal Bank. A driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake and ran into the north wall causing considerable damage. Surprisingly, the driver was able to leave the scene with little damage to the vehicle.

Erin Graber, from the RBC, posted on Social Media:

“Hi folks: Everyone involved is doing okay and no one was injured. Please be advised the branch is closed until further notice due to extensive damage making the environment unsafe for our staff and clients to be in. Our ATM’s are still functioning and there is one RBC ATM in IDA next door. If you require branch service, the nearest location is in Slave Lake at 204 Main St SE N and their hours are 9:30- 5:00 Monday through Friday. Thank you for understanding, we can’t wait to be open to serve High Prairie soon!”

