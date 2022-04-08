‘It is unfair to every rural taxpayer’, RMA says after releasing survey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rural municipalities continue to suffer from unpaid taxes from oil and gas companies.

And the numbers are out by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta [RMA] to back the claim.

All 69 member municipalities completed a survey for a report released in March by the RMA.

RMA president Paul McLauchlin says its members are frustrated they are ignored as the oil and gas industry has improved over the past year and the provincial government benefits tremendously.

“Rural municipalities, which play a critical role in providing access to oil and gas resources, are left behind, still unable to collect the taxes required to fund core infrastructure and operations,” McLauchlin says in an RMA news release March 8.

“Not only is this unfair to municipalities, it is unfair to every rural taxpayer who must pay more or receive fewer services to offset those taxes not being paid by the oil and gas industry.

“It was unfair when the industry was struggling and it’s even more unfair now.”

Rural municipalities are currently facing an overall unpaid oil and gas property tax burden of $253.7 million. It represents a 3.3 per cent increase from the overall amount in the RMA’s 2021 member survey, a 46.7 per cent increase from 2020 and a 213.2 per cent increase from 2019.

The RMA northwestern district reports $63,970,332 in unpaid taxes, the second highest total of five districts.

Municipalities in the district include Big Lakes County, the M.D. of Smoky River, Northern Sunrise County, the M.D. of Peace and the M.D. of Greenview.

The average RMA member faces an unpaid tax burden of $3,676,657 from the oil and gas industry.

Six municipalities have unpaid tax burdens above $10 million.

Municipalities have written off nearly $131 million in unpaid taxes since 2015.

Still-operating oil and gas companies are responsible for 48 per cent of the unpaid oil and gas industry.

RMA members currently have repayment agreements in place with industry for an additional $43 million in unpaid taxes.

Municipalities recently added another tool to collect unpaid taxes.

Late in 2021, the provincial government amended the Municipal Government Act to clarify the ability of municipalities to place special liens on owners and operators o linear or machinery and equipment property on which property taxes are owing.

“The changes are an important step towards holding oil and gas companies accountable for unpaid taxes,” McLauchlin says.

“However, they by no means solve the problem completely and there are serious doubts as to how effectively the special lien powers can be implemented.”

About one half of respondents hope to implement special liens as a tool to recover some unpaid oil and gas property taxes but require more information on how to properly use them.

Many respondents indicate they lack the expertise to seize oil and gas properties and the possible legal risks and costs may outweigh the tax revenues recovered..

The RMA believes that more clarification is needed from the government on how municipalities can effectively use the powers without inheriting liabilities and risks associated with oil and gas properties.

McLauchlin and the RMA encourage member municipalities to us the data and report to inform local taxpayers and lobby their local MLA, and write letters to Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, Energy Minister Sonya Savage and the Alberta Energy Regulator.