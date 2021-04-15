Items salvaged from old HP Health Complex

A local resident has expressed interest in the stained glass windows at the old High Prairie Health Complex. Some windows are already broken.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not all the material at the old High Prairie Health Complex will be destroyed before salvage begins.



The High Prairie Museum was able to salvage some items March 15, says museum manager Darlene Adams.



“We went through the old hospital with [rural maintenance manager] Daniel Brownell and Jonathon Hesse on March 15,” says Adams.



Adams adds the idea came about two years ago.



“There was quite a bit of items that we would have liked to save, but what with all the vandalism and fire, there wasn’t much left,” she says.



But the museum did collect some items.



“We saved some signs, like Emergency, Nursery and a directional sign with all the departments, a medical text book from ER, some plaques that thanked local community groups like the Legion and the Hospital Auxiliary for donations,” says Adams.



“We saved some blueprints, found the Gamelin Nursing Home blueprints and some from one of the hospital renovations,” she adds.



“I really was hoping to find the Providence Hospital ones, but vandals had ripped through those and threw them around and we couldn’t find them.”



It was suggested the museum save the stained glass windows from the J.B. Wood Continuing Care Nursing Home Chapel.



“But they are huge and we wouldn’t be able to store them or handle them,” says Adams, and many are broken.



Some photos were also taken during a visit two years ago and kept on record.



South Peace News emailed Alberta Health Services asking if the public will be able to salvage items. No response was received at press time.