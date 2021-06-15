It’s ‘Game On!’ at library!

Jose Rainville is leading this year’s summer reading program at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

Learning never stops

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Jose Rainville comes by her passion for reading and children quite honestly.



The Whitemud area woman wants to become a teacher so what better way to gain some experience than by leading the High Prairie Municipal Library’s TD Summer Reading Program?



Rainville, 24, is taking classes at Grande Prairie Regional College to earn her Bachelor of Education.



“I have a lot of cousins who teach,” she says.



“I’ve always loved kids.”



She started work as the summer reading program co-ordinator May 3.



Registrations are now being taken for the program, which encourages children to read during the summer.



The theme of this year’s program is Game On!



“The aim of the program is to keep kids practicing literacy during the summer,” says Rainville.



“Reading for all kids is the base of all learning. Literacy is important for all age groups.”



For the minimal $5 registration fee, each child receives a backpack filled with items. The program starts July 5 and ends near the end of August.



Plans are tentative based on COVID restrictions.



“We hope [children] can come to the library,” says Rainville.



If so, expect plenty of games which enhance literacy and math skills.



If not, the program will run virtually with read-a-longs, etc.



Groups of 10 children are as follows:

Tuesday for 3-5 year-olds from 10-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday for 6-8 year-olds from 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday for 9-12 year-olds from 1-3 p.m.

Thursday for 6-8 year-olds from 10 a.m. to noon.

Limits must be adhered to due to current health restrictions; however, there are times for more classes if restrictions warrant.



“We won’t try to say no to any kids who come into the program,” she says.



If interested, or for more information, please call the library at [780] 523-3838 or email [email protected]