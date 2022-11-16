It’s Moonlight Madness time in Smoky River!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Region is welcoming back Moonlight Madness on Nov. 18 to promote businesses in the area.

Smoky River Chamber of Commerce president Nichole Simard says the event has been in hiatus for a number of years, but many people were requesting its return.

“Many local residents have fond memories of the festivities involved with Moonlight Madness in years gone by,” says Simard.

“We’re hoping to recreate that sense of community and festivity and, of course, the opportunity for some great shopping and deals at local retailers,” she adds.

Moonlight Madness will be held from 1-8 p.m. and will be held in conjunction with other events that day, including the Festival of Trees. Some retailers in the region are offering intermittent sales throughout the day, giveaways and draws.

“Because this is also overlapping with National Child Day, children and their families can visit participating businesses and complete a fun activity or receive a treat from the participating businesses,” says Simard.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to browse while kids are participating in the challenges.”

Also in the works, chamber of commerce is hoping to have fires with s’mores and hot chocolate, possibly even providing wagon rides. Details are currently being ironed out with the Town of Falher. The hot chocolate and s’mores will be served beside Centre Chevaliers that evening.

“Passport to Christmas program is its own project but all of the programs being held this month are to help promote local shopping, community engagement, and, of course, a great opportunity to win some prizes,” says Simard.

“The passports will still be utilized on the day of Moonlight Madness, so definitely get out there and get your shopping done for a win-win.”

Passports can currently be picked up at several local businesses. Local shoppers have the chance to get a stamp on the passport for every $10 spent at participating businesses. Passports will be active until Dec. 3, with the draw for the winner occurring on Dec. 5.

“When their passport is full, they can return the passport to participating businesses,” she explains.

“Their name is entered into a draw to win a prize basket made up of goodies from all the local businesses. There will be gift cards, merchandise, and more.”

Simard reminds business owners that they can reach out to chamber of commerce at any time to participate in any programming.

“For any community initiative being organized, it’s really valuable when businesses take the initiative to ask to become part of the program or to help with organizing the program, rather than waiting to be contacted by organizers,” she says. “There are many, many different types of businesses throughout the region and it’s not always possible to reach them all. If your business was not included this year in one of the programs, please reach out to the Smoky River Chamber and we can discuss how to get you involved.”

There are almost 40 businesses participating in the event this year and Simard urges residents to help support their local entrepreneurs.

“Shopping at your local retailers and service businesses creates an economy within our own community that keeps money earned here in our local region and helps to make all people within the region wealthier,” she says.

“When we spend dollars outside of our community that money tends to not come back,” she adds.