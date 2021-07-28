It’s official! AHS will not support building a helipad in High Prairie

A temporary landing area for STARS air ambulance at the High Prairie Health Complex was closed by Transport Canada in early 2020. The facility opened June 29, 2017, two months after the new hospital opened in April. Transport Canada authorized STARS in 2017 to construct a temporary helipad. STARS urges local municipalities to progress on plans for a permanent helipad.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to build a helipad at the High Prairie Health Complex have reached another level of urgency for local governments to lobby the provincial government.



Big Lakes County council has learned that Alberta Health Services is not committed to the project.



At its regular meeting July 14, council heard the information when it updated the county’s briefing document used to lobby government.



“AHS has communicated that a heliport is not a priority for the High Prairie hospital,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk writes in a report to council.



“AHS’s stance is that all helipads are an AHS liability and therefore needs to be under their sole control.”



According to AHS, the following criteria are evaluated when determining priority for heliports:

Distance from airport [20 km].

Distance by ground to higher care [45 minutes].

Call numbers.

Years before the new High Prairie hospital opened in April 2017, a helipad has been a priority by Big Lakes, the Town of High Prairie and STARS [Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society].



“AHS will not consider alternative options such as leased or community owned and operated models,” Panasiuk says.



Those factors irritated council considering that AHS supported a helipad in Black Diamond.



“What I have a problem with is the hypocrisy,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“When you don’t have input into what’s in your local hospital, that’s moving towards disaster.”



He says rural communities are left out again as decisions are made by AHS in Edmonton.



“Local people have no input on health care in this area, especially on facilities and all decisions are made by people that don’t know the main concerns of the area,” Matthews says.



Despite AHS’s criteria, they recently made an announcement of $1 million for a helipad for the Black Diamond hospital, the briefing document says.



The document says that a helipad is more urgent in High Prairie than in Black Diamond.



“This helipad has a significantly lower call volume than High Prairie and is well within 45 minutes of major hospital centres with top-level care in Calgary,” the document states.



“When you compare a five-year overview of STARS missions between the Black Diamond hospital and the High Prairie hospital, the High Prairie hospital is a significantly busier facility.”



With those facts, the reeve questions the decision by AHS to support a helipad in Black Diamond.



“How they justify that, I don’t know,” Matthews says.



Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx suggests the local community do the project on its own.



“Let’s just build it and see what happens,” Marx says.



Two recommendations remain in the forefront for a helipad at High Prairie Health Complex.



One is Big Lakes requests the Province of Alberta allocate necessary dollars to construct and maintain a certified helipad in High Prairie.



Plans to work on a project with AHS are still up in the air.



“Construction of a helipad at the High Prairie hospital will provide STARS with a long-term permanent solution that will also greatly improve the level of care for patients,” Panasiuk says.