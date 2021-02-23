SPN Staff

It’s time to count yourself in as the census returns in 2021 to update the population of Canada.



Census Day is May 11, Statistics Canada states on its website.



The 2021 census of population will be Canada’s 23rd national census.



It collects information on the demographic, social and economic situation of people across Canada, as well as on the dwellings they live in.



The information you provide ensures that the 2021 census of population accurately reflects Canada’s changing society.



Your responses are vital to your community for planning services that support employment, schools, public transportation and hospitals.



Every five years, Canadians are invited to participate in the census to help paint a portrait of Canada’s diverse population.



The census of population provides high-quality information on key socioeconomic trends and analysis that helps Canadians make important decisions that affect our families, our neighbourhoods and our businesses.



-The 2021 census in the context of COVID-19



The census has adapted to the COVID-19 situation to ensure that the 2021 census of population is conducted in the best possible way, using a safe and secure approach.



Whenever follow-up activities are required, Statistics Canada will use practices aligned with the strictest health and safety directives from public health authorities.



No enumeration activities will take place inside the dwellings of respondents and all interviews will be physically distanced.



In addition, personal safety equipment will be provided to field employees to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.



Statistics Canada is proud of its ability to rethink and rework all of the key aspects of this country’s largest peacetime activity—while ensuring at all times the safety of Canadians, including our employees.

-Online 2021 census

Starting on May 3, Canadians can complete your census questionnaire online.

It is an easy, secure and convenient option that can be used anywhere, anytime. No pre-registration or lengthy download processes are required.

In the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, responding online is the best way to stay home and stay safe while fulfilling your census obligation and contributing the information needed to ensure health, employment and other services are provided efficiently in your area.

-Census of agriculture

The census of agriculture traces its roots back to 1871, the dawn of Canada’s confederation.

It will update the number of existing agricultural operations in Canada that dropped in 2016 to 193,650 from the 2011 figure of 205,889.

The census of agriculture provides information on all aspects of the Canadian agricultural industry — from the rural or municipal level to the national level.

Both public and private agricultural organizations use the data collected from the census of agriculture.

For more information or to complete a census online, visit the website at www.census.gc.ca.