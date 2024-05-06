It’s time to spruce up!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has awarded four local business refurbishment grants to upgrade their facilities.

At its regular meeting April 24, council approved $2,500 matching grants to Shady Orchard and Winery, B. Hunt Express in Kinuso, SHIFT Canine Training in Grouard, and Running Dream Equestrian in Kinuso.

“The Business Refurbishment Program provides up to four businesses with $2,500 in matching grant for a total available funding of $10,000 per year,” grants officer Samantha Smith said.

The purpose of the program is to encourage and provide business located in Big Lakes County an opportunity to invest in facade renovations, some interiors upgrades and online presence upgrades.

Smith noted the recipients are required to provide proof of work and paid costs before the County grants the funding.

She adds the County received six applications by the deadline of March 15 but only four met the policy criteria.

The four applicants were reviewed and recommended to council by the economic development committee April 17.

Shady Orchard was awarded a grant to assist with the cost to redesign its website, upgrade its online presence and improve its marketing capabilities.

Upgrades are required since the business was rebranded.

The policy states the grant is also an incentive for businesses to create and upgrade websites and its online presence.

B. Hunt Express was awarded a grant to install new flooring in its premises, construct a large outdoor bulletin board, install an additional security camera and upgrade office equipment and furnishings.

SHIFT was awarded a grant to install inter-locking dog-training mats to ensure safety and to upgrade the current security camera system that allows for two-way interactions during training sessions an absences.

Running Dream was awarded a grant to continue a landscaping project started last year that was also supported by a $2,500 refurbishment grant from Big Lakes.

Running Dream includes plans to upgrade about 1,900 feet of fencing with wooden posts and 2-x-6 board to provide a safe area for children to ride and to upgrade internal paddocks.

Big Lakes created the grant program as an incentive to business to make improvements to address some of the issues and concerns mentioned in the 2019 Visitor-Friendly Assessment.

The survey found that many business fronts needed some upgrades to beautify them to attract more visitors, shoppers and customers.

The grant program works with other revitalization programs to:

-Build local community and civic pride among the business community and citizens of Big Lakes.

-Promote the viability of retail and commercial businesses and help building owners to attract and retain tenants and customers.