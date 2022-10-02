J.B.Wood residents warm up to donation October 2, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Residents of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre at the High Prairie Health Complex have warmed up to new fireplaces donated by the Twice is Nice Boutique Society. Five fireplaces were donated, one for each “house” in the centre. Valued at just under $5,000, the fireplaces were bought with assistance from POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie. Many of the Twice is Nice directors saw the fireplaces for the first time Sept. 22 when a photo was taken. Left-right, are Twice is Nice directors and volunteers Phyllis Marx, Alyx Boldt, Paulette McGinnis, Patty Janz, Twice is Nice president Diana Oliver, J.B. Wood care manager Tina Varghese, High Prairie Health Complex site manager Janet Farney, Twice is Nice secretary-treasurer Barb Arseneault, directors and volunteers Gail Michaud, Rhonda Bruder, Rosanne Ochran and Lorraine Deynaka. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page September 28, 2022 ‘Royal’ sendoff! Historic 1919 silent film shot in Faust New leader thrills Viersen