Residents of J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie enjoyed a colourful presentation of Indigenous dancers and drummers in a mini-powwow Aug. 9. “This was our third year the event was held,” says Valerie Willier, Indigenous liaison for Alberta Health Services in High Prairie. “We have noticed that in the past three years that the residents of J.B. Wood and the general public have enjoyed the event.”

Dustin Chalifoux, of Driftpile, does a Traditional Dance. Colin Auger Jr., 6 of Whitefish Lake, left and Tyreese Hamelin, 6, of Sturgeon, participate in a Grass Dance. Kirby Chalifoux, of Driftpile, does a Golden Age Men’s Dance. Ann Koski, left, and Julia Sander, both of Sucker Creek, take part in an Inter-tribal Dance. Belinda Willier, of Sucker Creek, dances in a Women’s Traditional Dance. Young girls, Leighton Wardman, 6, of Sucker Creek, left, and Skye Auger, 3, of Whitefish Lake, do a Jingle Dance. Driftpile Singers beat the drums for the dancers. Seated left-right, are Laurent Isadore and Mikisiw Bellerose. Standing in the back is Tina Isadore, of Driftpile, who served as master of ceremonies.