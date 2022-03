Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Efforts to station another police dog and handler in High Prairie continue.

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell told High Prairie town council the news at its Feb. 22 meeting.

“My understanding is we will be getting another dog handler in the area,” said Tarzwell.

Tarzwell could provide no time line, however.

The previous dog, Jago, was killed while on high-risk duty June 17, 2021. Afterwards, its handler was transferred out of the region