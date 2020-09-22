‘Jail is jail’ judge tells woman

H.P. court docket

Sept. 14, 2020

Judge J.K. Sihra

An Atikameg woman will be spending another three weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges.

Lacey Jane Laboucan, 33, was sentenced to 81 days in jail on seven charges after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 14.

Laboucan was credited for 54 days already served as she appeared from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on CCTV.

Laboucan pleaded guilty to two counts each of assault, breaching conditions, and failing to comply with release orders, and one count of resisting a peace officer.

“You are the author of your own misfortune,” Judge J.K. Sihra said during sentencing.

Court heard Labou- can assaulted two female victims in two separate incidents in Atikameg, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

The Crown said Laboucan used her hand on a victim April 4.

“She struck her with a closed fist.”

The other assault occurred Feb. 2, 2019.

Some of Laboucan’s other charges involved other females from the community.

However, court heard Laboucan is eager to leave the circle of crime.

“If I go back home, I end up in jail,” Laboucan told the judge.

Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Laboucan in court.

“She wants to get out of the area,” he said.

“She realizes she has a drug problem, she’s hooked on meth.”

Laboucan was a passenger in a vehicle with five other females when stopped in Atikameg by High Prairie RCMP on Sept. 21, 2019, the Crown said.

“She went along for the ride and now she’s paying the price,” Jong said.

All the females did not follow instructions by police.

Laboucan admitted her fault, Jong said.

“She says [she was] nippy with the police,” Jong said.

Police found brass knuckles and a hunting knife inside the vehicle, the Crown submitted. Laboucan was on a court order to not to be in possession of weapons or firearms. By being inside a vehicle, Laboucan was deemed to be in possession, Eta-Ndu said.

Laboucan also breached her curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on two different dates.

The judge supported the joint submission from the Crown and Jong.

However, Jong requested Laboucan get more credit for time served since she spent 28 days in quarantine while in jail due to the coronavirus pandemic. He added other people accused have been given more credit for quarantine.

Jong added Laboucan was in quarantine for 14 days, like “solitary confinement” twice.

However, Judge Sihra denied the request.

“Jail is jail,” said the judge.

“We’re all going through difficult times in COVID.”



– – – – – – –



Vernon Gerald Calliou, 30, of Sucker Creek, was fined $2,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Calliou recorded a breath sample of 160 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on March 13, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

The sentence was a joint submission by the Crown and duty counsel Derek Renzini.

Calliou was also suspended from driving a vehicle for one year.



– – – – – – –



Jimmy Crosswell, 57, of Driftpile, was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, after pleading guilty to failing to stop after an accident.

He was also fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard Crosswell was driving a vehicle when he hit a parked vehicle, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“He accepts responsibility,” duty counsel Derek Renzini added.



– – – – – – –



Rodney Patrick Beaudry, 59, was fined $500 each on charges of breaching conditions and for failing to comply with release conditions.

Court heard Beudry breached his curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when he was not home when police knocked on the door at 10:55 p.m., Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

On another breach, he was intoxicated in High Prairie, he added.

“He’s taking responsibility for his actions,” duty counsel Derek Renzini told court.

“He admits he has a problem with alcohol.”



– – – – – – –



Irwin Lloyd Nahachick was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

“He pleads guilty,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said. “His plea is voluntary.”



– – – – – – –



Rebecca Faith Richards was fined $350, plus a victim fine surcharge of $105, after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

“Ms. Richards takes the matter seriously,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said.

“She says it was a misunderstanding.”