Jake’s Gift coming to HP Oct. 19

A stirring and emotional movie about one man’s quest to find the grave of his eldest brother is coming to High Prairie Oct. 19.

The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion is bringing Jake’s Gift to town for one showing at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre at 8 p.m.

Written and performed by Julia Mackey, and directed by Dirk Van Stralen, Jake’s Gift tells the story of a Second World War veteran’s reluctant return to Normandy to find the grave of his eldest brother.

Tickets for the show cost $35 and are available at the High Prairie Legion Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays or at the door. Interested people can also call John at (780) 625-5388 to arrange ticket purchases.

Jake’s Gift is about a World War II veteran’s reluctant return to Normandy, France, for the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings. While revisiting the shores of Juno beach, Jake encounters Isabelle, a precocious 10-year-old from the local village. Her inquisitive nature and charm challenge the old soldier to confront some long-ignored ghosts – most notably the war-time death of his eldest brother, Chester, a once promising young musician. At its heart, Jake’s Gift is about the legacy of remembrance and makes personal the story behind one soldier’s grave.

The play lasts 65 minutes with no intermission.