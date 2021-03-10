JCA elections March 23

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The president of the Joussard Community Association is being challenged in this year’s March 23 election.



Rudy Willier is also running for president against incumbent Lorene Rose, who was first elected Nov. 25, 2020.



All executive and director positions are also being contested.



Guy L’Heureux challenges incumbent Albertine Prince, who was elected the same time as Rose late last year.



The secretary-treasurer position closed with two people seeking the position: Anastasia Boschman and Norma Deuchar.



Four candidates stepped forward for two director positions on the board. They included Diane Lamarche, Albert Lemire, Tahria Sawka and Jeannette Willier.



Voting occurs March 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Joussard Community Hall. Please be advised that identification will be required.