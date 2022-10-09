Jets return to NPHL

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There will be senior hockey in the Peace region in 2022-23!

The NPHL met Sept. 28 in Fairview to conduct a plethora of business. Top items included the acceptance of the Valleyview Jets back into the league and the appointments of a new league president and vice-president.

Mike Mercredi, who was president of the North West Junior Hockey League the last few seasons, steps into the role that long-time president Jack McAvoy served in for decades. McAvoy served as league president every year since 1979-80 except for 1986-87 when High Prairie’s Wayne Forrester served. McAvoy resigned over the summer due to health reasons and will be sorely missed.

Jets’ president Meghan Caron and director Mike Irla attended the meeting representing the Jets. They laid out their plans for re-entry and were accepted in a secret vote. The Jets last played in the NPHL in 2016-17.

The NPHL will operate with eight teams during the coming season. Joining the Jets in the East Division will be the Falher Pirates, Grimshaw Huskies and Manning Comets. The West Division will include the Dawson Creek Canucks Fort St. John Flyers, Grande Prairie Athletics and Spirit River Rangers. The Flyers return after a leave of absence and Rangers are back after being accepted earlier this summer.

Teams did not decide on a schedule but directed statistician Chris Clegg to present three schedules for consideration involving 18, 20 or 22 games.

The playoff format, however, was agreed to. All teams will make the playoffs with first placing fourth and second playing third in a first-round best-of-seven. The winners advance to the best-of-seven division final, the winners then meet for the league title, also best-of-seven.

Play is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 29.