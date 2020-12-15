Join the library’s virtual Christmas card

The High Prairie Municipal Library invites families and groups to be part of a video of the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Standing, left-right, are library manager Tracy Ireland, program co-ordinator Marji Hyland, inter-library loans clerk Diana Palisoc and library clerk Karen Harris.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Municipal Library invites local residents and groups to be part of a Community Christmas Card that will be presented on video.



A virtual reading of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas is initiated as a unique project during the coronavirus pandemic by library program co-ordinator Marjie Hyland.



The project is simple.



“I pick a line from the story and ask each group or family from the community to do a short phone video of the line and e-mail it to me,” Hyland says.



“After I collect all the lines, I will put it all together in one video to have the whole community read the poem together at Christmas.”



“The video should be about five minutes long when complete.”



The poem contains 56 lines.



Late submissions may still be accepted.



Hyland hoped to have all submissions in by Dec. 11 by 5:30 p.m.



“This will give us time to compile and edit the clips into the final product which will be posted Dec. 24 on the library Facebook page/Webpage,” Hyland says.



People can contact the library for their line and for their instructions on how to submit their video entry.



“As we receive each entry, we enter the individual or family name into a draw to win a Christmas basket,” Hyland says.



The project was initiated in response to restrictions in the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, she says.



“We felt the need to draw people together in a positive way,” Hyland says.



“A virtual Christmas card made perfect sense, since we cannot get together in person due to the current restrictions.



“During a brainstorming session we decided that we’d like to do something special in lieu of our annual Christmas party being cancelled this year.”



For more information or to participate, contact Hyland at the library by phone at [780] 523-3838 or e-mail to [email protected] or visit the website at highprairielibrary.ab.ca.