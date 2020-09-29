Join us at our AGM on Oct. 2

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council serves an area over 20,000 km2 through a board of directors comprised of local business and property owners, recreational enthusiasts, municipal representatives, First Nations and Metis peoples and various other stakeholders. What began as a group of concerned citizens in the 1990s continue to meet and discuss the issues facing the health of Lesser Slave Lake and the surrounding area.



In 2006, we became a non-profit organization, and in early 2007 we became the official Watershed Planning and Advisory Council for the region under Alberta’s Water for Life Program. We serve the area from West of the Town of High Prairie to the end of the Lesser Slave River in the East, from the north shores of Lesser Slave Lake all the way to the Southern end of the Swan Hills.



The LSWC works with people from all walks of life to create understanding between stakeholder groups, and promote the use of relevant science in decision making processes. Education programs include classroom and school opportunities, as well as for community members. In the past we have hosted ice fishing days and workshops covering topics from invasive species to gathering input for the creation of our Integrated Watershed Management Plan [IWMP].



On Oct. 2, 2020 starting at 1 p.m., we will be hosting our annual general meeting. This is your chance to see first-hand all the work we do at the LSWC. Staff will be presenting a review of the work we’ve done in the past year, bylaw updates and a chance to meet our board of directors.



In order to keep our meeting as safe as possible all guests are required to register for the AGM in advance, and can do so at www.lswc.ca, guests are also required to sanitize their hands upon arrival, and after each time they enter or exit the building.



Unlike in the past we will not be having a meal, but will have snacks and coffee for participants.



We encourage anyone with an interest in the health and well-being of our region’s waterways to join us.



Memberships are free, and available to all members of the public. If you are interested in becoming a member, or in joining our board of directors, please call our office at [780] 523-9800, or e-mail [email protected] for more info.

Alyssa Belanger, Watershed Coordinator, LSWC

Join our board

Our directors are volunteers who are passionate about our watershed, are committed to the success of the organization, and bring diverse experiences and knowledge to the table. Any current LSWC member may be nominated for a director position if they can fulfill the roles and responsibilities outlined in the LSWC’s Board Governance Policies [2020]. Board of Directors positions will be open for nominations at the AGM after the bylaw amendments are approved. The following positions are open: