Weather was sunny and warm as Canada Day was celebrated in Joussard on July 1. The Joussard Community Association hosted an afternoon and evening of events for all ages. More than 40 bicycles were featured in the Canada Day Bicycle Parade led by a fire truck from Joussard fire district of Big Lakes County Fire Services. Other events included games for children and adults, music and a roast beef supper at the JCA hall. Festivities finished with fireworks.

People of all ages had fun riding in the Joussard Canada Day Bicycle Parade. Left-right, are Melanie Couturier, Alessia Couturier, 5, Terry Prince, and Edward Prince, 4.

Young children sit on their decorated bicycles in the Joussard Canada Day Bicycle Parade. Left-right, are Everleigh Comeau, 8, Blake Comeau, 11, Ben Comeau, 6, Maverick Comeau, 4, and Briar Odegaard, 8, all of Joussard.

Daxton Learn, 4, centre, sits on his bicycle with his parents, John Learn, left, and mother Kathryn Learn. Steady as she goes!

Will Ning, 7, and his sister, Lily Ning, 5, both of High Prairie, decorated their bicycles for the parade.

Bria Dunn, 2, of Valleyview, rides in a little red wagon in the parade.

Each year as part of Canada Day celebrations, the Joussard Community Association has a delicious cake for visitors to enjoy. Left-right are volunteer Toni Anctil, association director and event organizer Jeanette Willier, and volunteer Sylvie Dion.