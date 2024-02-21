Joussard man wins $100,000

Chris Clegg
South Peace news
(Joussard) – Plans to take his wife somewhere warm for a holiday and perhaps buy a new car are the plans for the Lesser Slave Lake’s latest lottery winner.
Laurie Savill, of Joussard, won $100,000 on an ULTIMATE scratch ticket, Western Canada Lottery Corporation reported Feb. 21.
“It feels really good,” says Savill.
“I had to do a double-take while scratching my ticket.”
At first, he chose not to tell family and friends.
“I’m going to surprise my wife with a holiday somewhere warm,” he says.
“And maybe a new car for me before I put the rest in the bank.”
Savill purchased his ticket at Red Apple Store in High Prairie.
ULTIMATE scratch tickets are your best chance to become a millionaire. Players can win up to $1 million plus additional prize categories of $100,000 or $50,000 or $10,000 or $5,000 or $2,500, as well as other cash prizes.