Joussard man wins $100,000

Chris Clegg

South Peace news

(Joussard) – Plans to take his wife somewhere warm for a holiday and perhaps buy a new car are the plans for the Lesser Slave Lake’s latest lottery winner.

Laurie Savill, of Joussard, won $100,000 on an ULTIMATE scratch ticket, Western Canada Lottery Corporation reported Feb. 21.

“It feels really good,” says Savill.

“I had to do a double-take while scratching my ticket.”

At first, he chose not to tell family and friends.

“I’m going to surprise my wife with a holiday somewhere warm,” he says.

“And maybe a new car for me before I put the rest in the bank.”

Savill purchased his ticket at Red Apple Store in High Prairie.

