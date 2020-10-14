Joussard Post Office closing

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Joussard Post Office is closing Oct. 13.



But for how long, is anyone’s guess.



Rumours starting swirling in the hamlet last week and when Canada Post posted on its website that the post office “closes soon” people started asking questions.



The post office operates out of Jerry’s Store. Owner Jerry Willier says he was told Canada Post will be placing post office boxes outside the store on his property.



“The post office won’t be open,” he said.



After numerous attempts, South Peace News received an e-mail response from Canada Post media relations.



“We can confirm that on Oct. 13, the Joussard Post Office will close due to staffing challenges. Until the post office can re-open, residents who picked up their mail at the Joussard Post Office will now pick up their mail at temporary community mailboxes. All customers have been notified, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”



They add parcel pick up and full retail services will be available at the Enilda Post Office.