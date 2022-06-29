Joussard to celebrate Canada Day

The red and white will be on full display at Joussard July 1 during Canada Day celebrations!

Events begin at 2 p.m. with opening ceremonies followed by the popular Bicycle Parade. The fire truck will lead participants throughout the hamlet.

From 3-5 p.m. a variety of games will be held for children and adults. A cribbage tournament, ring toss, bean bag game, and traditional hand games are a few of the games scheduled.

Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs and are reminded it is an alcohol-free event.

A roast beef supper is at 5 p.m. with tickets available at the door, fireworks end the day’s activities.