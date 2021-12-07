Joys of toys! December 7, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Acuity Eye Care Optometrists in High Prairie is in the Christmas spirit of giving as it collects toys and other donations for the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter. Some of the donations are shown by optician Jeanette Ogg. Acuity welcomes donations for the High Prairie Red Apple annual toy drive that concludes Dec. 11 with Fill-a-Sleigh Day. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Pharmasave celebrates opening Help the library stock the shelves HP Library Kid’s Store returns HP Santa Claus Parade Nov. 26