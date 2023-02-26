Jubilee Medal presented to Laughlin February 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A man born and raised in High Prairie has received the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medal for his outstanding service to the City of Edmonton. Adam Laughlin, left, is deputy city manager, integrated Infrastructure Services, and the son of Dr. Robin and Vivien Laughlin, of High Prairie. Presenting the medal is Alberta Deputy Premier Nathan Neudorf. The medal was presented to Laughlin for his dedicated service to peers, the community, Alberta and Canada. He is recognized by the city department as a leader in infrastructure delivery, with a significant number of projects built during his tenure. The medals were created by the Government of Alberta last year (7,000 of them) to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the queen’s accession to the throne. The medals are awarded to recognize contributions made by Canadians. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Gun Show returns to April date Charity group sponsors Family Day swim Man’s best friends visit Pleasantview High Prairie Native Friendship Centre hosting Agency Fair